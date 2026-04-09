Inspirion Wealth Loads Up on AAA-Rated CLO ETF -- Is This Income Play Worth a Look?

Key Points

Inspirion Wealth Advisors increased its CLOA stake by 63,417 shares. The estimated transaction value was $3.3 million, based on the quarter's average price.

The trade represented a 0.41% change relative to the fund's $803.2 million in U.S. equity assets under management.

Post-trade, the fund holds 563,343 shares valued at $29.2 million.

The position now accounts for 3.64% of 13F reportable AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 08, 2026, Inspirion Wealth Advisors increased its position in BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) by 63,417 shares. The estimated trade value, based on the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026, was $3.3 million.

What else to know

The fund’s CLOA position now represents 3.64% of reportable assets after this buy.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VYM: $86.91 million (10.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VUG: $72.55 million (9.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGXU: $59.61 million (7.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:JAAA: $51.52 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VOE: $48.94 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of April 7, 2026, CLOA shares were up 6.3% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 31 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.9 billion Dividend yield 5.2% Price (as of market close 4/8/26) $51.74 1-year total return 6.3%

ETF snapshot

The fund’s investment objective is to provide capital preservation and current income by investing primarily in U.S. dollar-denominated AAA-rated collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

The fund's portfolio consists predominantly of AAA-rated CLO tranches, focusing on high credit quality and structured credit exposure.

Structured as an actively managed ETF, the fund targets institutional and income-focused investors seeking exposure to the CLO market.

What this transaction means for investors

For income-seeking investors, CLOA occupies an interesting -- and often overlooked -- corner of the fixed-income universe. CLOs, or collateralized loan obligations, are structured debt vehicles that pool together floating-rate corporate loans and slice them into tranches by risk level. The AAA-rated tranche -- what CLOA exclusively targets -- sits at the very top of that structure, meaning it's the first to get paid and the last to absorb losses if underlying loans go bad. That's a meaningful layer of protection that helps explain why wealth managers like Inspirion keep coming back to this type of holding.

Inspirion's decision to add $3.29 million worth of CLOA during Q1 2026 looks consistent with a broader income strategy -- the fund already holds two other AAA-focused CLO products among its top positions. At a time when investors are navigating lingering rate uncertainty, Inspirion’s increased investment in CLOA makes sense, especially given the fund’s yield and conservative credit profile.

The 5.2% dividend yield is the headline number here. That's meaningfully above what many traditional investment-grade bond ETFs offer, and it comes with the floating-rate feature that CLOs are known for -- meaning the income generated tends to hold up better in higher-rate environments than fixed-coupon alternatives. CLOA has trailed the S&P 500 by a wide margin over the past year, but that's by design. This is a yield play, not a growth play.

For retail investors looking to diversify beyond equities without reaching too far down the credit quality ladder, CLOA is worth understanding -- even if the mechanics of CLOs can sound complicated at first. That said, there's nothing wrong with keeping it simple: for investors who'd rather not think about structured credit at all, a broad, all-in-one bond fund -- like the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND), which charges just 0.03% annually and covers the full spectrum of U.S. investment-grade bonds -- is a popular choice.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.