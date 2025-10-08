INSPIRION Sells Off Its Entire Stake in the iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

Key Points

INSPIRON sold 435,635 shares, an estimated $22.62 million transaction

The transaction represented 3.2% of INSPIRION Wealth Advisors, LLC’s 13F reportable assets as of the third quarter of 2025

Post-trade stake: zero shares, $0 value

On October 6, 2025, INSPIRION Wealth Advisors, LLC reported selling out of BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA), an estimated $22.62 million transaction.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 6, 2025, INSPIRION Wealth Advisors, LLC sold its entire position of 435,635 shares in BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares AAA CLO Active ETF, equating to an estimated $22.62 million based on the average price during the reporting period ended September 30, 2025. The fund now reports no holdings in CLOA.

What else to know

The fund exited its position in CLOA; the stake now represents n/a of reported assets as of September 30, 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

JAAA: $100.99 million (14.1% of AUM)

VYM: $55.29 million (7.7% of AUM)

VUG: $49.60 million (6.9% of AUM)

VOE: $46.02 million (6.4% of AUM)

VBR: $45.05 million (6.3% of AUM)

As of October 3, 2025, shares of CLOA were priced at $51.79, with a one-year total return of 0.06%, trailing the S&P 500 by 11.8 percentage points

The fund’s dividend yield stood at 5.5% as of October 6, 2025; shares were 0.6% below their 52-week high as of October 6, 2025

Company overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Dividend yield 5.5% Price (as of market close October 3, 2025) $51.79 1-year total return 5.78%

Company snapshot

INSPIRON's Investment strategy focuses on actively managing a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) rated AAA or equivalent, seeking to provide high credit quality and income.

The fund primarily holds CLOs across varying maturities, with at least 80% of assets allocated to securities rated AAA by major agencies or deemed equivalent by management.

Structured as a non-diversified ETF, the fund offers exposure to the CLO market with an emphasis on income generation and credit quality.

BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares AAA CLO Active ETF invests in a portfolio of CLO securities rated AAA. It primarily targets the highest-rated segment of the CLO market. This approach aims to provide stable income and low credit risk exposure through a transparent, exchange-traded structure.

Foolish take

INSPIRON Wealth Advisors has been gaining attention due to its strong performance. Over the past five years, its portfolio holdings have soared 146%, from $291 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $715 million when the third quarter of 2025 ended. The benchmark S&P 500 index rose by 99% over the same time frame.

As its name implies, the iShares AAA CLO Active ETF invests in AAA-rated collateralized loan obligations. If you're worried the seemingly prescient fund found something wrong with funds that invest in collateralized loan obligations with a triple-A credit rating, don't be. At the end of the third quarter, INSPIRON's biggest holding was a similar fund, the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEMKT:JAAA). In fact, INSPIRON raised its stake in the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 34% to $101 million. That works out to about 13% of assets under management.

The iShares AAA CLO ETF and the Janus Henderson AA CLO ETF both sport a reasonable 0.2% expense ratio.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO): A security backed by a pool of loans, typically to businesses, divided into tranches by risk.

AAA Rating: The highest credit rating assigned by agencies, indicating extremely low risk of default.

Actively Managed: A fund where managers make ongoing investment decisions, rather than tracking an index.

Non-diversified ETF: A fund that invests in fewer securities, increasing exposure to specific sectors or asset types.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by a fund or stock, expressed as a percentage of its price.

13F Reportable Assets: Securities holdings that institutional investment managers must report quarterly to the SEC.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets a fund or firm manages on behalf of clients.

Total Return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Maturities: The dates when debt securities, like bonds or loans, are due to be repaid.

Tranche: A portion or slice of a pooled investment product, each with different risk or return characteristics.

Credit Quality: An assessment of a borrower's ability to repay debt, often indicated by credit ratings.

Cory Renauer has positions in Janus Detroit Street Trust - Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

