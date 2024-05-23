News & Insights

InspireSemi Settles Interest with Equity Issue

May 23, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc (TSE:INSP) has released an update.

Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc., a leading chip design firm, has announced the settlement of $360,200 in annual interest by issuing 30,016.51 voting shares valued at $12.00 each. These shares are related to outstanding debentures with a 10% interest rate, maturing in 2026, and are convertible into subordinate voting shares. The transaction includes insider participation and complies with applicable securities legislation, including a four-month hold period.

