InspireSemi Announces Shareholders Meeting Outcomes

Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc (TSE:INSP) has released an update.
Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. announced the approval of all resolutions during its recent shareholders meeting, including director re-elections and a delisting proposal. The company is set to apply for delisting its subordinate voting shares from the TSX Venture Exchange. InspireSemi continues to offer innovative, energy-efficient computing solutions, enhancing its position in the high-performance computing market.
