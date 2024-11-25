News & Insights

Stocks

InspireMD Strengthens Leadership with Scott R. Ward Appointment

November 25, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

InspireMD ( (NSPR) ) has issued an update.

InspireMD has appointed Scott R. Ward, a seasoned executive with a rich history in medical technology and a track record of growth and innovation, to its Board of Directors. This strategic move is expected to leverage Ward’s extensive experience in the cardiovascular field as InspireMD gears up for potential U.S. approval of its groundbreaking CGuard Prime stent system, anticipated to set a new standard in carotid intervention and stroke prevention.

See more insights into NSPR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.