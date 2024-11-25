InspireMD Strengthens Leadership with Scott R. Ward Appointment

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

InspireMD ( (NSPR) ) has issued an update.

InspireMD has appointed Scott R. Ward, a seasoned executive with a rich history in medical technology and a track record of growth and innovation, to its Board of Directors. This strategic move is expected to leverage Ward’s extensive experience in the cardiovascular field as InspireMD gears up for potential U.S. approval of its groundbreaking CGuard Prime stent system, anticipated to set a new standard in carotid intervention and stroke prevention.

