InspireMD reports Q3 EPS (16c) vs (15c) last year

November 12, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $1.81M vs $1.556M last year. Marvin Slosman, CEO of InspireMD (NSPR), commented: “Since our last quarterly update, we have made significant progress advancing our best-in-class carotid implant, CGuard Prime, towards potential U.S. approval while also moving toward the initiation of a pivotal study of CGuard Prime for a TCAR indication, which represents a key component of our commercial strategy.”

