InspireMD (NSPR) Price Target Increased by 6.45% to 4.21

The average one-year price target for InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) has been revised to 4.21 / share. This is an increase of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 3.95 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 4.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from the latest reported closing price of 3.30 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in InspireMD. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 29.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSPR is 0.00%, an increase of 99.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.31% to 125K shares. The put/call ratio of NSPR is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
HighTower Advisors holds 27K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Hollencrest Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 14K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 14K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 21.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSPR by 8.72% over the last quarter.
InspireMD Background Information
InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.
