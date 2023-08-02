News & Insights

Stocks
NSPR

InspireMD (NSPR) Price Target Increased by 6.45% to 4.21

August 02, 2023 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) has been revised to 4.21 / share. This is an increase of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 3.95 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 4.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from the latest reported closing price of 3.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in InspireMD. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 29.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSPR is 0.00%, an increase of 99.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.31% to 125K shares. NSPR / InspireMD Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of NSPR is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NSPR / InspireMD Inc Shares Held by Institutions

HighTower Advisors holds 27K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 14K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 21.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSPR by 8.72% over the last quarter.

InspireMD Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSPR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.