InspireMD, Inc. Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

InspireMD will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

InspireMD, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025. The company, known for its CGuard® Prime carotid stent system, will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and recent developments. Interested participants can join the call by dialing specified numbers for domestic and international listeners or by accessing the webcast on the company's website. A replay of the webinar will be made available shortly after the call. InspireMD aims to set a new industry standard in carotid stenting using its MicroNet™ mesh technology.

$NSPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $NSPR stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NSPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NSPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025

Full Release



MIAMI, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard



®



Prime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. In conjunction with the release, InspireMD will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.





Interested parties may access the liveearnings callvia telephone by dialing 1-800-579-2543 for domestic callers or 1-785-424-1789 for international callers. The live webinar may be accessed by visiting InspireMD’s website or by registering below. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on InspireMD’s website.







Webcast



:



https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1723041&tp_key=b02c396fff









About InspireMD, Inc.







InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet™ mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR.





We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit



www.inspiremd.com



.







Investor Contact:







Webb Campbell





Gilmartin Group LLC





Webb@gilmartinir.com





investor-relations@inspiremd.com



