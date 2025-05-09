InspireMD, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Anticipates FDA Approval for CGuard™ Prime Carotid Stent System

InspireMD reports Q1 2025 financials, highlighting FDA engagement for CGuard Prime approval and increased operating expenses.

InspireMD, Inc. reported its financial and operational results for Q1 2025, highlighting its ongoing engagement with the FDA for the Premarket Approval of its CGuard™ Prime carotid stent system, with hopes for approval by Q3 2025. The company is enhancing its commercial infrastructure and preparing for the U.S. launch, evidenced by strong enrollment in the CGUARDIANS II study of the device. CEO Marvin Slosman expressed optimism regarding the company's growth trajectory, despite a net loss of $11.2 million for the quarter, which was higher than the previous year's loss. Revenue increased slightly to $1.53 million, while operating expenses surged due to investments in the sales force and preparation for the launch. As of March 31, 2025, InspireMD held $26.1 million in cash and equivalents, down from $34.6 million at the end of 2024.

Potential Positives

Continued engagement with the FDA on the Premarket Approval application for the CGuard Prime carotid stent system, with optimism for approval in the third quarter of 2025.

Advancements in commercial infrastructure and operational readiness ahead of the anticipated U.S. launch of the CGuard Prime system.

Strong enrollment pace in the pivotal CGUARDIANS II study for the CGuard Prime carotid stent, indicating ongoing interest and investment in the product's clinical evaluation.

Potential Negatives

Total operating expenses increased significantly by 52.5% compared to the same period in 2024, which may indicate uncontrolled spending or inefficiencies within the company.

The net loss increased to $11,166,000, compared to $7,032,000 in the same period last year, highlighting worsening financial performance.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $12,383,000, down from $18,916,000 as of December 31, 2024, raising concerns about liquidity and funding for future operations.

What are the latest financial results for InspireMD?

InspireMD reported total revenue of $1,529,000 for the first quarter of 2025, a 1.2% increase from 2024.

What is the status of the CGuard Prime FDA approval?

The company is optimistic about receiving FDA approval for the CGuard Prime system in the third quarter of 2025.

How are operating expenses impacted in Q1 2025?

Operating expenses increased by 52.5% to $11,752,000, mainly due to sales force expansion and preparation for product launch.

What is the net loss for InspireMD in Q1 2025?

InspireMD reported a net loss of $11,166,000, or $0.22 per share, for the first quarter of 2025.

When is InspireMD's conference call for Q1 results?

The conference call is scheduled for May 9, 2025, at 8:30 am ET to discuss financial results and corporate developments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

About InspireMD, Inc.







InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR.





We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit



www.inspiremd.com



.







Forward-looking Statements









This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding InspireMD or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation, including





potential FDA approval and





potential U.S. commercial launch. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential”, “scheduled” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of recurring losses and negative cash flows from operating activities; substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern; significant future commitments and the uncertainty regarding the adequacy of our liquidity to pursue our complete business objectives; our need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and such capital raising may be costly or difficult to obtain and could dilute out stockholders’ ownership interests; market acceptance of our products; an inability to secure and maintain regulatory approvals for the sale of our products; negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets; our ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq listing standards; our ability to generate revenues from our products and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our products; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; our dependence on a single manufacturing facility and our ability to comply with stringent manufacturing quality standards and to increase production as necessary; the risk that the data collected from our current and planned clinical trials may not be sufficient to demonstrate that our technology is an attractive alternative to other procedures and products; intense competition in our industry, with competitors having substantially greater financial, technological, research and development, regulatory and clinical, manufacturing, marketing and sales, distribution and personnel resources than we do; entry of new competitors and products and potential technological obsolescence of our products; inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans; loss of a key customer or supplier; technical problems with our research and products and potential product liability claims; product malfunctions; price increases for supplies and components; insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third-party payers for our products; our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful; adverse federal, state and local government regulation, in the United States, Europe or Israel and other foreign jurisdictions; the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction; the escalation of hostilities in Israel, which could impair our ability to manufacture our products; and current or future unfavorable economic and market conditions and adverse developments with respect to financial institutions and associated liquidity risk. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









Investor Contacts:







Craig Shore





Chief Financial Officer





InspireMD, Inc.





888-776-6804







craigs@inspiremd.com







Webb Campbell





Gilmartin Group LLC







Webb@gilmartinir.com









investor-relations@inspiremd.com





























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(1)









(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)























Three months ended













March 31,





















2025





















2024

























































Revenues







$





1,529













$





1,511













Cost of revenues









1,237

















1,219



































Gross Profit











292

















292

































Operating Expenses:





















Research and development









4,059

















2,625













Selling and marketing









2,750

















1,237













General and administrative









4,943

















3,844

































Total operating expenses









11,752

















7,706

































Loss from operations









(11,460





)













(7,414





)





























Financial Income, net









294

















382



































Net Loss







$





(11,166





)









$





(7,032





)





























Net loss per share – basic and diluted





$





(0.22





)









$





(0.21





)





























Weighted average number of shares of common stock used in computing net loss per share – basic and diluted









49,993,509

















34,242,976



































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(2)











(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















ASSETS









March 31,













December 31,

















2025





















2024



































Current Assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





12,383













$





18,916













Marketable securities









13,703

















15,721













Accounts receivable:





















Trade, net









1,580

















1,572













Other









763

















682













Prepaid expenses









893

















1,060













Inventory









2,822

















2,570



































Total current assets











32,144

















40,521





















































Non-current assets:





















Long term deposit









430

















426













Property, plant and equipment, net









2,736

















2,371













Operating lease right of use assets









2,225

















2,360













Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement









1,137

















1,129



































Total non-current assets











6,528

















6,286



































Total assets







$





38,672













$





46,807



























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









March 31,













December 31,

















2025





















2024















Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable and accruals:





















Trade





$





1,727













$





1,254













Other









5,640

















6,424















Total current liabilities











7,367

















7,678

































Long-term liabilities:





















Operating lease liabilities net of current maturities









1,639

















1,796













Liability for employee rights upon retirement and others









1,321

















1,247















Total long-term liabilities











2,960

















3,043



































Total liabilities







$





10,327













$





10,721





















































Equity:





















Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 29,752,661 and 26,611,033 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









3

















3













Preferred C shares, par value $0.0001 per share;





1,172,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 1,718 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively





*









*









Additional paid-in capital









293,014

















289,589













Accumulated deficit









(264,672





)













(253,506





)































Total equity











28,345

















36,086



































Total liabilities and equity







$





38,672













$





46,807





















(1) All 2025 financial information is derived from the Company’s 2025 unaudited financial statements, as disclosed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; all 2024 financial information is derived from the Company’s 2024 unaudited financial statements, as disclosed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





(2) All March 31, 2025financial information is derived from the Company’s 2025 unaudited financial statements, as disclosed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All December 31, 2024 financial information is derived from the Company’s 2024 audited financial statements as disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



