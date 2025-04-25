InspireMD, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 9, 2025

InspireMD will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 9, hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

InspireMD, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 9, 2025. To discuss these results and recent company highlights, InspireMD will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested participants can join the call via telephone or access the live webcast through the company's website. A replay of the webinar will be available afterward. InspireMD focuses on developing its CGuard™ Prime carotid stent system and aims to set a new standard in carotid stenting with its MicroNet® technology. The company's stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker NSPR.

InspireMD is set to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed.

The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and recent highlights, suggesting engagement with stakeholders and enhancing investor relations.

The announcement demonstrates InspireMD's ongoing focus on utilizing its proprietary technology, MicroNet®, to position itself as a leader in carotid stenting, which could attract investor interest.

The announcement of the upcoming financial results without any prior mention of expected performance may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial health and transparency.



The need to host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results might imply that previous reports or communication may have fallen short in adequately informing stakeholders.



Information regarding the financial results is pending, which could lead to uncertainty and speculation about the company's performance in the market.

When will InspireMD release its Q1 2025 financial results?

InspireMD will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, May 9, 2025.

How can I participate in InspireMD'searnings call

Interested parties can access the call by dialing 1-800-579-2543 for domestic callers or 1-785-424-1789 for international callers.

What time is the InspireMD conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 9, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the InspireMDearnings call

Yes, a replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the call concludes and will be archived on InspireMD's website.

Where can I find more information about InspireMD?

Additional information can be found on InspireMD's website at www.inspiremd.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NSPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $NSPR stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NSPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NSPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

Full Release



MIAMI, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Prime carotid stent system for the treatment of carotid artery disease (CAD) and prevention of stroke, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, May 9, 2025. In conjunction with the release, InspireMD will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.





Interested parties may access the liveearnings callvia telephone by dialing 1-800-579-2543 for domestic callers or 1-785-424-1789 for international callers. The live webinar may be accessed by visiting InspireMD’s website or by registering below. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on InspireMD’s website.







Webcast:







https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1713642&tp_key=1c3c464032











About InspireMD, Inc.







InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet



®



technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit



www.inspiremd.com



.







Investor Contact:











Craig Shore





Chief Financial Officer





InspireMD, Inc.





888-776-6804







craigs@inspiremd.com







Webb Campbell





Gilmartin Group LLC







Webb@gilmartinir.com













investor-relations@inspiremd.com





