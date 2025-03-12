INSPIREMD Earnings Results: $NSPR Reports Quarterly Earnings

INSPIREMD ($NSPR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, beating estimates of -$0.20 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,950,000, beating estimates of $1,852,830 by $97,170.
INSPIREMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of INSPIREMD stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARKMAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS LLC added 750,635 shares (+721.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,974,170
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 535,028 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,407,123
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 72,565 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,845
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 68,819 shares (-17.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,993
- JETSTREAM CAPITAL LLC removed 35,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $93,800
- MORGAN STANLEY added 34,807 shares (+38.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,542
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 24,452 shares (+103.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,308
