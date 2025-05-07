INSPIREMD Earnings Preview: Recent $NSPR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INSPIREMD ($NSPR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,479,000 and earnings of -$0.20 per share.
INSPIREMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of INSPIREMD stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARKMAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS LLC added 750,635 shares (+721.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,974,170
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 535,028 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,407,123
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 68,819 shares (-17.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,993
- MORGAN STANLEY added 34,807 shares (+38.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,542
- COURIER CAPITAL LLC added 30,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,700
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 24,452 shares (+103.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,308
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. removed 18,263 shares (-0.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,031
INSPIREMD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NSPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024
