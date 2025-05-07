INSPIREMD Earnings Preview: Recent $NSPR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INSPIREMD ($NSPR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,479,000 and earnings of -$0.20 per share.

INSPIREMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of INSPIREMD stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INSPIREMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NSPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

