InspireMD and NAMSA Collaborate on CGUARDIANS II Study for CGuard™ Prime Carotid Stent System

InspireMD and NAMSA collaborate on CGUARDIANS II study to evaluate CGuard Prime stent system for TCAR procedures.

InspireMD, Inc. has partnered with NAMSA to conduct the CGUARDIANS II pivotal study, evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the CGuard Prime carotid stent system in Transcarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) procedures. This collaboration follows the enrollment of the first patient into the study, which aims to assess the stent's performance with an FDA-authorized neuro-protection device to aid patients at high risk for complications from traditional carotid endarterectomy. InspireMD's CEO, Marvin Slosman, highlighted the importance of TCAR in expanding their market presence, while NAMSA's Chief Medical Officer praised the study's design and the organization's expertise in carotid disease. The research is part of InspireMD's broader mission to establish its proprietary MicroNet® technology as the standard for carotid stenting.

Potential Positives

InspireMD is collaborating with NAMSA, a leading MedTech CRO, to conduct the pivotal CGUARDIANS II study, indicating a strategic partnership that can enhance clinical and regulatory expertise.

The CGUARDIANS II study aims to evaluate the CGuard Prime system for Transcarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), expanding the company's addressable market to a rapidly growing procedure with more than 30,000 TCAR procedures performed annually in the U.S.

Successful outcomes from this pivotal study could bolster confidence in InspireMD's products, potentially leading to increased market acceptance and future revenue growth.

The study plans to enroll a minimum of 50 evaluable patients, demonstrating a robust commitment to assessing the safety and effectiveness of their innovative carotid stent system.

Potential Negatives

Company has a history of recurring losses and negative cash flows from operating activities, raising concerns about financial stability.

There is significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of the company's liquidity to pursue its business objectives and doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern.

The press release includes numerous risks and uncertainties, such as potential negative clinical trial results and challenges in securing market acceptance for its products, which could hinder future growth.

FAQ

What is the CGUARDIANS II study about?

The CGUARDIANS II study evaluates the safety and effectiveness of the CGuard Prime carotid stent system during TCAR procedures.

Who are the partners in the CGUARDIANS II study?

InspireMD is collaborating with NAMSA, a MedTech Contract Research Organization, to conduct the study.

What is the goal of InspireMD's CGuard Prime carotid stent system?

The goal is to provide outstanding results in carotid stenting and prevent strokes related to carotid stenosis.

How many patients will be enrolled in the CGUARDIANS II study?

The study aims to enroll a minimum of 50 evaluable patients at multiple centers.

What is the significance of TCAR procedures?

TCAR procedures are rapidly growing, with over 30,000 performed annually in the U.S., expanding the market for carotid stenting.

Full Release



TOLEDO, Ohio and MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



InspireMD, Inc.



(Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Prime Carotid Stent System for the prevention of stroke related to carotid stenosis, and



NAMSA



, a world-leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering global end-to-end development services, today announced that, pursuant to a previously



announced



strategic outsourcing partnership, the companies are working together to conduct the CGUARDIANS II pivotal study of InspireMD’s CGuard Prime™ 80 cm carotid stent system for use in Transcarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) procedures.





Marvin Slosman, Chief Executive Officer of InspireMD, commented, “With more than 30,000 TCAR procedures performed in the U.S. each year, TCAR is a rapidly growing procedure that represents a significant potential expansion of our addressable market and the lynchpin of our effort to serve the broadest patient population by supporting both CAS and TCAR carotid stenting procedures. We are very pleased to be working with NAMSA and leveraging their vascular clinical and regulatory expertise to execute this important study as efficiently as possible.”





Dr Adam Saltman, NAMSA’s Chief Medical Officer, added, “The CGUARDIANS II study is a well-designed pivotal study that will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the TCAR procedure as performed with the novel CGuard Prime stent platform with an FDA-authorized embolic protection device. CGUARDIANS II is an excellent example of how NAMSA and our clinical leaders collaborate and provide support by leveraging our more-than-four-decades of investigative experience in carotid disease in general, and carotid artery stenting in particular, most recently through a TCAR approach. We look forward to continuing our work with the InspireMD team and their advisors in this and other investigations of novel therapies.”





On December 9, 2024, InspireMD announced that the first patient had been enrolled into the CGUARDIANS II clinical study.





CGUARDIANS II is a prospective, multi-center, single arm pivotal study that aims to enroll a minimum of 50 evaluable patients. The objective of this study is to evaluate acute device success and technical success of the CGuard Prime when used in conjunction with an FDA-cleared TCAR neuro-protection system in patients at high risk for adverse events from carotid endarterectomy.





More information on the study can be found at:



NCT06653387









About InspireMD, Inc.







InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR.





We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit



www.inspiremd.com



.







About NAMSA







Helping medical device Sponsors improve healthcare since 1967, NAMSA is the world’s leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering global end-to-end development services. Driven by its global regulatory expertise and in-depth therapeutic knowledge, NAMSA is dedicated to accelerating medical device product development, offering only the most proven solutions to move clients’ products through the development lifecycle efficiently and cost-effectively. From medical device testing; regulatory, reimbursement and quality consulting; and clinical research services, NAMSA is the industry’s premier, trusted partner for successful development and commercialization outcomes. Web: www.namsa.com







