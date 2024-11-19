Inspired PLC Expands Share Issuance on AIM

Inspired Energy (GB:INSE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Inspired PLC, a prominent player in energy cost management, is set to expand its presence on the London Stock Exchange with the issuance of 15,000 new ordinary shares. These shares are part of the company’s Share Option Schemes and are slated for trading on AIM from November 25, 2024. This move increases the total voting rights to 105,282,535 shares, enabling shareholders to better calculate their interests in the company.

For further insights into GB:INSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.