Inspired PLC Expands Share Issuance on AIM

November 19, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Inspired Energy (GB:INSE) has released an update.

Inspired PLC, a prominent player in energy cost management, is set to expand its presence on the London Stock Exchange with the issuance of 15,000 new ordinary shares. These shares are part of the company’s Share Option Schemes and are slated for trading on AIM from November 25, 2024. This move increases the total voting rights to 105,282,535 shares, enabling shareholders to better calculate their interests in the company.

