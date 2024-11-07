Inspired Entertainment reports Q3 adjusted EPS 21c, consensus 25c

Reports Q3 revenue $78M, consensus $81.35M. The company said, “Our third quarter results demonstrate the resilience of our diversified business model and our ability to successfully execute across our business segments,” said Lorne Weil, Executive Chairman of Inspired. “Interactive continues to be a standout performer with revenue growing 40% year-over-year and EBITDA increasing 47%, driven by strong growth across key markets including the UK, North America, and mainland Europe. The segment’s EBITDA margin expanded to 67.6%, reflecting the operating leverage inherent in our digital business model. We’re particularly encouraged by the substantial progress we’ve made in our Hybrid Dealer rollout strategy, successfully launching our MGM Bonus City game with BetMGM in Michigan and achieving a significant milestone with the commitment to our revolutionary Hybrid Dealer Roulette game in Canada by Loto-Quebec. Moreover, our strategic partnership with FanDuel to integrate our Hybrid Dealer suite and develop content that is proprietary to FanDuel represents another major step forward in our North American expansion strategy.”

