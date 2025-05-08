Inspired Entertainment Q1 Net Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE), Thursday announced first-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $0.1 million, or 0.00 a share, compared to last year's net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.22 a share.

On adjusted basis, earnings stood at $3.8 million, or $0.13 a share, compared to a loss of $2.8 million, or $0.10 a share, in the previous year.

Revenue totaled $60.4 million in the quarter compared to $62.3 million in the prior year.

Currently, Inspired Entertainment's stock is trading at $7.38, down 1.20 percent on the Nasdaq.

