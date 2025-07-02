Inspired Entertainment launches Virtual Sports products with BetMGM in Brazil, enhancing local betting experiences through Kambi's platform.

Quiver AI Summary

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has announced the launch of its Virtual Sports products with BetMGM through the Kambi Engage platform, initially targeting the Brazilian market. This collaboration allows Brazilian customers to access Inspired’s innovative Virtual Sports games, starting with the specially designed V-Play Football (Brazil), which aims to resonate with local football enthusiasts. This venture is part of BetMGM's broader international expansion strategy and emphasizes the growing demand for digital sports entertainment in Brazil. The partnership, powered by Kambi, promises a seamless and engaging betting experience, reinforcing Inspired's commitment to localized gaming solutions. Key figures from both Inspired and Kambi expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and its potential to enhance their offerings in the region.

Potential Positives

The launch of Inspired's Virtual Sports products with BetMGM in Brazil represents a significant milestone in the company's expansion into Latin America, indicating growth potential in emerging markets.

By introducing the custom-developed V-Play Football (Brazil), Inspired is catering specifically to the Brazilian market, which demonstrates a strategic focus on localized offerings and enhances customer engagement.

This partnership with BetMGM and Kambi enhances Inspired's reputation as a leader in innovative gaming solutions, potentially attracting further collaborations and partnerships in the future.

The launch is expected to complement traditional sports betting, diversifying Inspired's product offerings and creating additional revenue opportunities in a rapidly growing digital sports entertainment sector.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a partnership with BetMGM and Kambi may indicate an over-dependence on external entities for market success, which could pose risks if these relationships do not perform as expected.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" and the associated risks could create uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and viability in new markets.

The competitive nature of the gaming market, particularly in Brazil, suggests that Inspired may face significant challenges in establishing its products amidst established players, raising concerns about the potential for market penetration.

FAQ

What is the latest launch from Inspired Entertainment?

Inspired Entertainment has launched its Virtual Sports products with BetMGM, initially focused on the Brazilian market.

How does V-Play Football (Brazil) cater to local preferences?

This custom-developed game captures the excitement of Brazilian football, offering a localized betting experience.

What platform powers the launch of Inspired's Virtual Sports in Brazil?

The launch is powered by Kambi's Engage platform, ensuring a seamless betting experience for customers.

Which companies are involved in this Virtual Sports launch?

The launch involves collaborations between Inspired Entertainment, BetMGM, and Kambi, enhancing sports betting offerings in Brazil.

What does this launch signify for Inspired's expansion strategy?

This launch represents a significant milestone in Inspired's commitment to expanding its Virtual Sports offerings in Latin America.

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its award-winning Virtual Sports products with BetMGM, via the Kambi Engage platform, with an initial focus on Brazil. This strategic launch marks a significant milestone in Inspired’s expansion across Latin America, bringing its innovative Virtual Sports to a growing market.





Through BetMGM, Brazilian customers will now enjoy Inspired’s Virtual Sports games, including V-Play Football (Brazil) – a custom-developed product tailored for the Brazilian market. This bespoke game captures the energy, passion and excitement of Brazilian football, delivering a dynamic and authentic betting experience.





BetMGM is debuting Virtual Sports in Brazil as part of its broader international expansion strategy, with additional markets and new gaming experiences on the horizon. The launch is powered by Inspired’s partner, Kambi, a trusted provider of premium sports betting solutions, ensuring a seamless and high-performance betting experience for players.





“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with BetMGM and Kambi, bringing our market-leading Virtual Sports content to Brazil,” said



Brooks Pierce, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspired



. “The launch of V-Play Football (Brazil) is a significant step in our commitment to delivering localized, high-quality gaming experiences. Our innovative Virtual Sports products will offer Brazilian players an exciting, fast-paced betting experience, complementing traditional sports betting.”





“Kambi is committed to providing our partners with best-in-class betting experiences, and our collaboration with Inspired enhances our Kambi Engage offering with their industry-leading Virtual Sports portfolio,” said



Jamie McKittrick, SVP of Commercial Operations at Kambi



. “We are particularly excited to bring V-Play Football (Brazil) to market, as it perfectly aligns with the region’s passion for football.”





“The arrival of Virtual Sports to our portfolio in Brazil reinforces BetMGM's commitment to offering innovative, personalized experiences aligned with the Brazilian public's culture and passion for sports. I believe that this partnership will allow us to take another important step in the diversification of digital sports entertainment in the country, as well as strengthening our betting offer and highlighting our presence in the country,” said



Almir Ribeiro, CEO of BetMGM Brazil.









About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.







Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.





Additional information can be found at



www.inseinc.com



.







About Kambi







Kambi Group is the home of premium sports betting services for licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi’s portfolio of market-leading products include Turnkey Sportsbook, Odds Feed+, Managed Trading, Bet Builder, Esports, Front End and Sportsbook Platform. Kambi Group also operates esports data and odds supplier Abios, front end technology experts Shape Games and cutting-edge AI trading division Tzeract. Kambi Group’s partners include ATG, Bally’s Corporation, Corredor Empresarial, Kindred Group, BetMGM, LeoVegas, LiveScore, Rush Street Interactive and Svenska Spel. Kambi Group employs more than 1,000 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Denmark, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.







About Kambi Engage







Kambi Engage empowers Kambi’s growing range of more than 50 global Turnkey Sportsbook partners with seamless integrations to a curated selection of best-in-class third-party engagement services, complementing the broad collection of customer engagement tools available via the Kambi platform.







