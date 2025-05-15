Inspired Entertainment Launches V-Play Football Brazil in Partnership with Kaizen Gaming

Inspired Entertainment launches V-Play Football Brazil with Kaizen Gaming, featuring official Brasileirão branding for an immersive gaming experience.

Quiver AI Summary

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has launched V-Play Football Brazil in collaboration with Kaizen Gaming, which is now available through the Betano brand in Brazil. This new addition to Inspired's Virtual Sports portfolio features highly realistic visuals and dynamic gameplay tailored for the Brazilian market, complete with official branding from Brasileirão Betano, Brazil's top professional football league. This partnership represents a significant step for Inspired in expanding its presence in Latin America, while further establishing Kaizen Gaming as a leader in Brazil's iGaming sector. V-Play Football Brazil is optimized for desktop and mobile platforms, enhancing the betting experience for users.

Potential Positives

Inspired Entertainment has launched V-Play Football Brazil, a product tailored specifically for the Brazilian market, enhancing its position in the dynamic Latin American gaming sector.

The partnership with Kaizen Gaming, a rapidly growing GameTech company, strengthens Inspired's market presence and offers new opportunities for collaborative growth.

V-Play Football Brazil is officially sponsored by Brasileirão Betano, Brazil’s premier professional football league, elevating the game's market appeal and authenticity.

The game features hyper-realistic visuals and a fully localized experience, likely appealing to football fans and enhancing user engagement on Betano's platform.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is V-Play Football Brazil?

V-Play Football Brazil is a virtual sports game launched by Inspired Entertainment in partnership with Kaizen Gaming, specifically tailored for the Brazilian market.

Who is the sponsor of V-Play Football Brazil?

The game is officially sponsored by Brasileirão Betano, Brazil’s premier professional football league, featuring authentic branding and logos.

Where can players access V-Play Football Brazil?

V-Play Football Brazil is available on betano.bet.br, optimized for both desktop and mobile platforms.

What makes V-Play Football Brazil unique?

The game offers hyper-realistic visuals and dynamic match action, capturing the excitement and style of Brazilian football.

What is Inspired Entertainment's role?

Inspired Entertainment is a B2B provider offering gaming content, technology, and services, expanding its presence in the Latin American market with this launch.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, is proud to announce the launch of V-Play Football (Soccer) Brazil in partnership with Kaizen Gaming, one of the world’s fastest-growing GameTech companies. The game is now live in Brazil through Kaizen Gaming’s popular Betano brand.





V-Play Football Brazil is the latest addition to Inspired’s award-winning Virtual Sports portfolio, created to capture the excitement, energy, and style of Brazilian football. Tailored specifically for the Brazilian market, the game features hyper-realistic visuals, dynamic match action, and a fully localized experience.





In a landmark development, V-Play Football Brazil will be officially sponsored by the Brasileirão Betano, Brazil’s premier professional football league. The game includes authentic branding, official logos, and visual assets from the Brasileirão Betano, delivering an even more immersive and realistic virtual football experience.





“We’re thrilled to partner with Kaizen Gaming to bring V-Play Football Brazil to Betano players,” said



Brooks Pierce, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspired



. “With the addition of Brasileirão Betano branding, we’ve taken realism to the next level. This game doesn’t just reflect the look and feel of Brazilian football – it’s now officially linked to the heart of the sport in Brazil.”





“At Kaizen Gaming, we’re committed to offering best-in-class entertainment experiences,” said



Εvangelos Dedoulis, Director of Product at Kaizen Gaming



. “With the launch of V-Play Football Brazil, enhanced by the iconic Brasileirão Betano brand, we’re bringing our users an experience that feels closer than ever to the real game.”





This launch marks a significant milestone in Inspired’s expansion into Latin America and reinforces Kaizen Gaming’s leadership in the Brazilian iGaming market.





V-Play Football Brazil is now available on betano.bet.br optimized for both desktop and mobile platforms.







About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.







Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.





Additional information can be found at





www.inseinc.com





.







About Kaizen Gaming | Betano







Kaizen Gaming is one of the biggest GameTech companies in the world. With a focus on Technology and People, it aims to continuously evolve the betting experience it offers to millions of customers around the world and entertain sports fans in a fun and responsible way.





Kaizen Gaming owns the premium online sports betting and gaming brand Betano, with an established presence across numerous markets in Europe, the Americas and Africa. It has also recently entered Africa and North America through launches in Nigeria and Ontario. The company employs more than 2,700 people across the globe.





Kaizen Gaming has been recognized as a leading player in the global sports betting and gaming market, having received several industry awards, including a world first of five trophies in a single year at the 2023 EGR Operator Awards (“Sports Betting Operator of the Year”, “Marketing Campaign of the Year”, “Mobile Sports Product of the Year”, “In-House Product of the Year” and “In-Play Sports Operator of the Year”).





For more information visit





Kaizen Gaming











Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.





Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 20232, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at





www.inseinc.com





.







Contact:











For Investors









IR@inseinc.com









+1 646 277-1285





For Press and Sales









inspiredsales@inseinc.com







