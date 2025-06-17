Inspired Entertainment Launches First Branded Hybrid Dealer Roulette Game with Loto-Québec

Inspired Entertainment launches Canada’s first branded Hybrid Dealer Roulette with Loto-Québec, enhancing online gaming experiences.

Quiver AI Summary

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has announced the launch of Canada's first branded Hybrid Dealer Roulette game in collaboration with Loto-Québec, aimed at enhancing the online gaming experience. This innovative game features advanced CGI graphics, real-life pre-recorded hosts, and interactive multiplayer elements, effectively merging traditional casino gameplay with engaging gameshow entertainment. With synchronized results, betting timers, leaderboards, and live chat, it replicates the authentic feel of a live casino. Inspired's President and CEO, Brooks Pierce, emphasized the significance of this launch in setting new standards for online casino entertainment in Canada, while Loto-Québec’s Senior Director, François Hardy, highlighted its potential to resonate with players. This development further solidifies Inspired’s leadership in creating unique gaming solutions in the regulated gaming market.

Potential Positives

Inspired Entertainment has launched the first branded Hybrid Dealer Roulette game in Canada, marking a significant milestone for the company.

The game enhances the online gaming experience with innovative features such as cutting-edge virtual graphics, real-life pre-recorded hosts, and a dynamic multiplayer environment.

This launch positions Inspired as a leader in proprietary gaming solutions, potentially attracting more licensees looking to differentiate their offerings.

Collaboration with Loto-Québec reinforces Inspired's reputation and commitment to enhancing player engagement through innovative game design.

Potential Negatives

Launch of the Hybrid Dealer Roulette game may not guarantee player interest or increased revenue, leaving potential financial uncertainties.

Exclusive reliance on the partnership with Loto-Québec raises concerns about over-dependence on a single client or market for future growth.

Risks associated with the forward-looking statements could negatively impact investor confidence if anticipated outcomes do not materialize.

FAQ

What is Hybrid Dealer Roulette?

Hybrid Dealer Roulette is a branded game that combines virtual graphics, real hosts, and dynamic multiplayer features for an engaging online casino experience.

Who launched the first Hybrid Dealer Roulette game in Canada?

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. launched the first branded Hybrid Dealer Roulette game in Canada in collaboration with Loto-Québec.

How does Hybrid Dealer Roulette enhance online gaming?

This game replicates a live casino atmosphere with synchronized results, leaderboards, and a social gaming environment, enhancing player engagement.

What industry does Inspired Entertainment operate in?

Inspired Entertainment operates within the gaming industry, providing B2B gaming content, systems, and solutions across various regulated channels globally.

What does Inspired's partnership with Loto-Québec signify?

The partnership highlights a commitment to innovation in online gaming, setting new standards for player experience and digital offerings in Canada.

$INSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $INSE stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INSE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INSE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/14/2025

$INSE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INSE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $INSE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 David Bain from New Street set a target price of $21.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Financial set a target price of $19.0 on 03/14/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content, systems, and solutions, proudly announces the successful launch of the first branded Hybrid Dealer Roulette game with Loto-Québec, elevating the online gaming experience for players across the province.





The highly anticipated game, now live on Loto-Québec’s platform, exemplifies Inspired’s commitment to pioneering next-generation gaming solutions. As the first of its kind in Canada, this branded Hybrid Dealer Roulette combines cutting-edge virtual CGI graphics, real-life pre-recorded hosts, and dynamic multiplayer features, delivering a truly engaging casino experience online.





Hybrid Dealer is a patented product category that bridges the gap between traditional casino gameplay and engaging gameshow entertainment. Designed to replicate the authentic atmosphere of a live casino, the game features synchronized results, countdown betting timers, leaderboards, live chat, and high-quality audio-visual elements—all seamlessly integrated into a social gaming environment.





“Bringing the first branded Hybrid Dealer Roulette game to Canada is a significant achievement for Inspired,” said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired. “This innovative product exemplifies our dedication to delivering engaging, social, and captivating gaming experiences. We are excited to collaborate with Loto-Québec to set a new standard for online casino entertainment in Canada.”





François Hardy, Senior Director at Loto-Québec, added, “This launch underscores our commitment to enhancing the player experience through innovative solutions. Inspired’s Hybrid Dealer Roulette offers a dynamic, engaging, and realistic gaming option that we believe will resonate strongly with our audience.”





This launch represents Inspired’s leadership in developing proprietary, patented gaming experiences that combine technology, entertainment, and social interaction. As the first branded Hybrid Dealer Roulette game deployed in Canada, it sets a new benchmark for licensed operators seeking to differentiate their digital offerings.







About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.







Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.





Additional information can be found at



www.inseinc.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.





Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at



www.sec.gov



and on Inspired’s website at



www.inseinc.com



.







Contacts:









Investor Relations









IR@inseinc.com







+1 646 277 1285







For Press and Sales









inspiredsales@inseinc.com









www.inseinc.com







@Inspired_News



