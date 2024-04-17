Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Price Target Increased by 8.47% to 16.32

The average one-year price target for Inspired Entertainment (NasdaqCM:INSE) has been revised to 16.32 / share. This is an increase of 8.47% from the prior estimate of 15.04 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.39% from the latest reported closing price of 9.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspired Entertainment. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSE is 0.41%, a decrease of 5.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.27% to 25,584K shares. The put/call ratio of INSE is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 3,024K shares representing 11.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samjo Management holds 2,263K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company.

Samjo Capital holds 2,172K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing an increase of 58.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 7.38% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,825K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares, representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,565K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares, representing an increase of 9.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 14.57% over the last quarter.

Inspired Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 land-based channels; interactive games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices.

