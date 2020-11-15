Inspired Entertainment, Inc. Beat Analyst Profit Forecasts, And Analysts Have New Estimates

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 33% over the past week following Inspired Entertainment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INSE) latest third-quarter results. In addition to smashing expectations with revenues of US$60m, Inspired Entertainment delivered a surprise statutory profit of US$0.01 per share, a notable improvement compared to analyst expectations of a loss. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqCM:INSE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Inspired Entertainment's four analysts is for revenues of US$216.9m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 32% to US$1.66. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$231.1m and US$1.52 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear consensus is more negative on Inspired Entertainment after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts trimmed their revenue estimates, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

The analysts lifted their price target 30% to US$10.00, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Inspired Entertainment at US$11.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$7.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Inspired Entertainment's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 12% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.3%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 23% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Inspired Entertainment is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Inspired Entertainment. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Inspired Entertainment going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Inspired Entertainment that you need to take into consideration.

