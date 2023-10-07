Inspired Entertainment (FRA:4U8) Price Target Increased by 11.89% to 20.81

The average one-year price target for Inspired Entertainment (FRA:4U8) has been revised to 20.81 / share. This is an increase of 11.89% from the prior estimate of 18.60 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.66 to a high of 27.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.68% from the latest reported closing price of 10.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspired Entertainment. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4U8 is 0.39%, an increase of 10.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 23,494K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 3,024K shares representing 11.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,750K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares, representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4U8 by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 1,311K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4U8 by 11.72% over the last quarter.

Cowen Prime Advisors holds 1,176K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4U8 by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,094K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares, representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4U8 by 10.15% over the last quarter.

