Inspired Entertainment Extends Partnership with Welcome Break to Supply Vantage B3 Gaming Machines Across UK Service Areas

Inspired Entertainment extends partnership with Welcome Break, becoming sole supplier of Vantage B3 gaming machines across UK service areas.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has announced the extension of its partnership with Welcome Break, a prominent UK motorway service area operator. Under the new agreement, Inspired will be the exclusive supplier of gaming machines to Welcome Break, featuring the innovative Vantage B3 cabinet, which enhances the player experience by facilitating game discovery. Both companies express enthusiasm about their strengthened collaboration, with Inspired's Managing Director highlighting the importance of providing high-quality gaming technology and services. Welcome Break’s CEO emphasized the positive impact of their long-term partnership on customer experiences. This contract extension aims to further enhance customer engagement and drive innovation across Welcome Break's service areas.

Inspired Entertainment has successfully extended its long-standing partnership with Welcome Break, solidifying their relationship and commitment to innovation in customer entertainment.

The agreement positions Inspired as the sole supplier of gaming machines to Welcome Break, potentially increasing the company’s market presence and revenue within the UK service area sector.

The introduction of the Vantage B3 gaming cabinet suggests a focus on cutting-edge technology, which may enhance user experience and attract more customers to Welcome Break locations.

The extension of this contract emphasizes Inspired’s stable operational relationships and ongoing strategy to expand its portfolio and services in the regulated gaming market.

What is the new agreement between Inspired Entertainment and Welcome Break?

Inspired Entertainment has extended its partnership with Welcome Break to be the sole supplier of gaming machines, including the Vantage B3 cabinet.

What features does the Vantage B3 gaming machine offer?

The Vantage B3 features innovative technology that enhances the player experience by making it easier to find favorite games and discover new ones.

How many locations does Welcome Break operate in the UK?

Welcome Break operates 60 service areas and 31 hotels across the UK, enhancing customer experience with gaming options.

Who is the Managing Director of Leisure at Inspired Entertainment?

Peter Davies is the Managing Director of Leisure at Inspired Entertainment and expresses excitement about the partnership extension with Welcome Break.

What is Inspired Entertainment's focus in the gaming industry?

Inspired Entertainment focuses on providing a wide range of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services for regulated operators worldwide.

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $INSE stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INSE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $INSE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 David Bain from New Street set a target price of $21.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Financial set a target price of $19.0 on 03/14/2025

NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, today announced the extension of its long-standing partnership with Welcome Break, one of the UK’s leading motorway service area operators, running 60 service areas and 31 hotels across the UK. Under this new agreement, Inspired will serve as the sole supplier of gaming machines to Welcome Break.





The agreement includes the deployment of Inspired’s latest innovative gaming machine, the Vantage B3 cabinet, across Welcome Break’s locations. The Vantage B3’s cutting-edge technology enhances the player experience by making it easier to find their favorite games and discover new ones. Welcome Break’s decision to install the Vantage B3 underscores its commitment to provide top-tier entertainment nationwide.





Peter Davies, Managing Director of Leisure at Inspired Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to extend our successful partnership with Welcome Break. Over the years, we have built a strong, mutually beneficial relationship, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration. The Vantage B3 is the latest advance in our mission to provide the highest quality in gaming technology and services. We are excited to build on our success together in the years ahead.”





John Diviney, CEO of Welcome Break, said: “Our long-term partnership with Inspired Entertainment has been pivotal in delivering exceptional customer experiences over the years, and we’re excited to continue this journey. The extension of our contract with Inspired will further strengthen our relationship, and we are confident that customers will be delighted with the new range of entertainment options offered by the Vantage B3 machines. We look forward to a bright and successful future with Inspired as we continue to grow and enhance our service offerings across the motorway network in the UK.”





This contract extension solidifies the enduring and successful relationship between Inspired Entertainment and Welcome Break, emphasizing the shared goals of enhancing customer experiences and driving continuous innovation.











Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.





