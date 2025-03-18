Inspired Entertainment Extends Partnership with Buzz Bingo to Supply 500 Terminals Across 79 Venues

Inspired Entertainment extends partnership with Buzz Bingo, supplying 500 gaming terminals across 79 UK venues.

Quiver AI Summary

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has announced the extension of its partnership with Buzz Bingo, the UK's leading omni-channel bingo operator, ensuring the provision of 500 Category B3 and C terminals across 79 Buzz Bingo venues. This renewal signifies a commitment to delivering high-quality gaming solutions and highlights the strong collaboration between the two companies. Inspired’s President and CEO, Brooks Pierce, expressed enthusiasm about continuing to enhance the gaming experience together, while Mike Douglas from Buzz Bingo emphasized their commitment to customer satisfaction. This partnership has played a significant role in shaping the UK bingo landscape, with both companies focused on innovation and exceptional service for players.

Potential Positives

Extension of partnership with Buzz Bingo ensures supply of 500 gaming terminals across 79 venues, reinforcing market presence.

This agreement highlights Inspired's commitment to delivering premier gaming solutions, enhancing its reputation in the industry.

The collaboration has been instrumental in shaping the UK bingo landscape, indicating significant influence and positioning within the market.

Statements from both companies' leaders emphasize the strong relationship and future innovations, suggesting mutual growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The announcement primarily emphasizes the continuation of a partnership rather than any new initiatives or innovations, which might suggest a lack of growth or new opportunities for the company.

The reliance on a single partner, Buzz Bingo, for a significant part of their operations could expose Inspired to risks if the partnership were to falter in the future.

The forward-looking statements include caution about various risks and uncertainties, which may indicate underlying vulnerabilities in the company's projections and overall business outlook.

FAQ

What is the latest partnership announcement from Inspired Entertainment?

Inspired Entertainment has extended its partnership with Buzz Bingo, supplying 500 gaming terminals across 79 venues in the UK.

How many terminals will Inspired supply to Buzz Bingo?

Inspired will supply 500 Category B3 and C terminals to Buzz Bingo venues.

What does the partnership between Inspired and Buzz Bingo signify?

The partnership underscores a strong collaboration focused on enhancing the gaming experience for players in the UK.

Who commented on the partnership extension?

Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired, and Mike Douglas from Buzz Bingo shared their excitement regarding the renewed agreement.

Where can I find more information about Inspired Entertainment?

More information can be found on Inspired's official website at www.inseinc.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $INSE stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$INSE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INSE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $INSE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INSE forecast page.

$INSE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INSE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $INSE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 David Bain from New Street set a target price of $21.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Financial set a target price of $19.0 on 03/14/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of gaming content, systems, and solutions, is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with Buzz Bingo, Britain’s leading omni-channel bingo operator.





This contract extension marks a significant milestone in the long-standing collaboration between Inspired and Buzz Bingo, ensuring the supply of 500 Category B3 and C terminals across 79 Buzz Bingo venues. This renewed agreement not only underscores Inspired’s commitment to delivering premier gaming solutions but also highlights the strong partnership that has been cultivated over the years.





"We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Buzz Bingo,” said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired. “This agreement is a testament to the strength of our collaboration and our shared dedication to enhancing the gaming experience. We look forward to continuing our work together and providing exceptional products for Buzz Bingo."





“We’ve developed a strong working relationship with Inspired and are pleased to extend our agreement,” said Mike Douglas Head of Machine Product at Buzz Bingo. “This announcement reinforces our commitment to prioritising our customers experiences, and we are excited about the future of our partnership."





The partnership between Inspired and Buzz Bingo has been instrumental in shaping the bingo landscape in the UK. Both companies are committed to serving their players with high-quality games and exceptional service, and this contract extension sets the stage for further innovations in the coming years.







About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.







Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.





Additional information can be found at



www.inseinc.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.





Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at



www.sec.gov



and on Inspired’s website at



www.inseinc.com



.







Contacts:









Investor Relations









IR@inseinc.com







+1 646 277 1285







For Press and Sales









inspiredsales@inseinc.com













www.inseinc.com











@Inspired_News



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.