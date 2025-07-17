Inspired Entertainment Expands Partnership with William Hill to Enhance Virtual Sports Offerings in UK Retail

Inspired Entertainment and William Hill expand their partnership, enhancing Virtual Sports offerings in UK retail betting shops.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. announced the expansion of its partnership with William Hill, a prominent UK sports betting brand, to enhance William Hill's Virtual Sports offerings in its retail establishments. This contract extension will introduce upgraded virtual sports events, including around 300 new daily events, creating a dedicated third channel for Virtual Racing to improve the customer experience in shops. Inspired's new features include advanced 2D content and popular titles such as V-Play Horses Chase and V-Play U.S. Horses. Both companies emphasize their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the competitive UK retail betting market.

Potential Positives

Expansion of partnership with William Hill reinforces Inspired's position as a key strategic partner in the UK retail betting market.

Integration of new and upgraded Virtual Sports events will enhance customer experience and provide more betting opportunities, increasing engagement.

Rollout of approximately 300 new Virtual Sports events daily exemplifies Inspired's commitment to innovation and growth in gaming content.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights a partnership expansion with William Hill, it does not provide any details on financial terms or projected revenues, which may lead to skepticism regarding the impact of the upgrade on Inspired's financial performance.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" alongside risks and uncertainties suggests potential volatility in future outcomes, which could concern investors about the company’s stability and prospects.

The language of the press release emphasizes innovation and customer satisfaction but lacks concrete data on previous performance or customer reception, which could imply hesitation or uncertainty about the effectiveness of past strategies.

FAQ

What is Inspired Entertainment's recent partnership announcement?

Inspired Entertainment announced an expanded partnership with William Hill for upgraded Virtual Sports offerings in the UK.

How will the upgrades benefit William Hill customers?

The upgrades will enhance customer experience with new events and a dedicated channel for Virtual Racing, adding approximately 300 new events daily.

What new features are included in the Virtual Sports upgrade?

The upgrade features refreshed 2D content and state-of-the-art titles such as V-Play Horses Chase and V-Play U.S. Horses.

How long have Inspired and William Hill partnered?

Inspired and William Hill have been partners for over 20 years, focusing on innovation and customer satisfaction in retail betting.

Where can customers find more information about Inspired Entertainment?

More information about Inspired Entertainment can be found on their official website at www.inseinc.com.

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its long-term partnership with William Hill, the iconic sports betting and gaming brand with over 1,300 betting shops across the United Kingdom, and a principal brand within evoke plc (LSE: EVOK).





As part of the contract extension, Inspired will deliver a comprehensive upgrade to William Hill’s Virtual Sports offering across its UK retail estate. This rollout includes the integration of all-new and upgraded events into William Hill’s broadcast networks, significantly enhancing the customer experience for both horse and greyhound racing. Additionally, a new third channel dedicated entirely to Virtual Racing will be introduced, providing continuous action and increased variety to bettors.





The upgrades will add approximately 300 new Virtual Sports events daily, offering more entertainment and betting opportunities for retail customers than ever before.





“Inspired’s enhanced Virtual Sports products will offer William Hill customers an unparalleled experience, featuring newly refreshed 2D content and state-of-the-art titles like V-Play Horses Chase and V-Play U.S. Horses,” said



Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired.



“This next chapter in our 20+ year relationship with William Hill underlines our shared commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction in the UK retail betting space.”





“We’re always looking for new ways to elevate the customer experience in our shops, and this enhanced Virtual offering is a significant step forward. Working with Inspired, we’re excited to bring even more variety, energy and quality to our overall retail product range, helping us to engage customers up and down the country. It’s a great example of how we’re continuing to invest in innovation to meet the evolving expectations of our players,” said



Jon Sanders,





Head of Retail Gaming at William Hill



.





The extension further solidifies Inspired’s role as a key strategic partner across Gaming, Interactive, and Virtual Sports, and positions both companies for continued success and growth in the evolving UK retail betting market.







About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.







Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.





Additional information can be found at





www.inseinc.com





.







