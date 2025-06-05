Inspired Entertainment Expands Launch of Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™ to Michigan and Ontario

Inspired Entertainment has launched the Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™ game in Michigan and Ontario, enhancing online gaming experiences.

Quiver AI Summary

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has announced the expansion of its innovative Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™ game into Michigan and Ontario after its successful launch in New Jersey. This Hybrid Dealer® game, designed for Caesars Entertainment's online platforms, transforms online gaming with an immersive experience set in the iconic Caesars Palace atmosphere, featuring real hosts and a dynamic big wheel. Players can enjoy various bonus games and additional features such as wheel multipliers and leaderboards. Inspired's CEO, Brooks Pierce, highlighted the game's strong performance and future potential, while Caesars' SVP, Matt Sunderland, emphasized the commitment to providing engaging online experiences. The Hybrid Dealer technology combines live casino elements with RNG gameplay, offering customizable online play without the need for dedicated studio space.

Potential Positives

The successful launch of Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™ in Michigan and Ontario demonstrates the game's expanding market presence and potential growth for Inspired Entertainment.

The unique Hybrid Dealer® technology enhances the online gaming experience, combining live interaction with high-quality CGI, which may attract more players and increase customer engagement.

This announcement reinforces Inspired Entertainment's partnership with Caesars Entertainment, indicating a collaborative approach to innovation in the gaming space, potentially leading to more future product launches.

Inspired's extensive portfolio and operations across approximately 35 jurisdictions enhance its credibility and position in the gaming industry as a leading provider of gaming content and technology solutions.

Potential Negatives

Accruing Caesars Rewards credits is currently not available in Ontario when using Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, which may deter some potential users in that market.

FAQ

What is Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™?

Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™ is an innovative Hybrid Dealer® game developed by Inspired for Caesars Entertainment's online platforms.

Where is Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™ available?

The game is currently live in New Jersey, Michigan, and Ontario on Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino.

What features does the game include?

It features immersive gameplay with real hosts, bonus games, wheel multipliers, dynamic leaderboards, and an interactive chat function.

How does the Hybrid Dealer® technology work?

Hybrid Dealer® combines live casino elements with RNG-generated outcomes, offering customizable and engaging gaming experiences without dedicated studio spaces.

What other products does Inspired Entertainment offer?

Inspired offers gaming content, systems, technology, and services across various sectors, including regulated gaming, betting, and lottery worldwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $INSE stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$INSE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INSE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $INSE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INSE forecast page.

$INSE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INSE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $INSE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 David Bain from New Street set a target price of $21.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Financial set a target price of $19.0 on 03/14/2025

Full Release













**For downloadable high-res assets, click







here







**







NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content, systems, and solutions, today announced additional launches of the exclusive Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™, a revolutionary Hybrid Dealer



®



game developed for Caesars Entertainment’s marquee online casino platforms. Building on the successful performance in New Jersey, where the game has already launched, this product has now gone live in Michigan and Ontario on Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino.





Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™ transforms online gaming through its immersive Hybrid Dealer



®



experience, which sets its gameplay in the vibrant atmosphere of the Las Vegas Strip’s most iconic destination, Caesars Palace. Set in the grandeur of the opulent Caesars Palace reception area, real hosts guide players to place their bets and engage with an electrifying big wheel.





Each spin unlocks a variety of exciting outcomes for players, including four bonus games inspired by iconic areas of Caesars' famous Las Vegas property: Caesars Choice, Colosseum Cash, Trevi Fortunes, and Palace Spins. The game also features wheel multipliers, dynamic leaderboards highlighting big wins, and an interactive quick chat function, ensuring a fun and engaging online gaming experience for all Caesars players.





This innovative release deploys Inspired's proprietary Hybrid Dealer



®



technology, which artfully combines the thrill of a live casino setting with state-of-the-art computer-generated imagery (CGI). The result is an unparalleled iGaming experience that merges the charm of real hosts with the finesse and creativity of RNG-driven gameplay.





“Building on the strong performance in New Jersey, this expansion to Michigan and Ontario demonstrates the success and potential of Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™,” said Brooks Pierce, CEO and President of Inspired Entertainment. “Inspired looks forward to continuing the partnership and delivering innovative gaming experiences across more markets throughout 2025 and beyond.”





Matt Sunderland, Senior Vice President and Chief iGaming Officer at Caesars Digital, added: “The launch of Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™ is another example of our commitment to delivering elevated experiences enjoyed at our world-class destinations through our online gaming platforms. This title effectively combines the presence of real hosts with the finesse of RNG gameplay, offering players an engaging and innovative experience. This valuable addition enhances our portfolio of Inspired content, which has proven to be a fan favorite since the initial launch.”







About Hybrid Dealer



®









Hybrid Dealer



®



is a revolutionary product category developed by Inspired that provides branded table and gameshow content for online play. This innovative approach addresses common challenges associated with traditional live dealer products. By utilizing RNG-generated game outcomes, Hybrid Dealer seamlessly blends physical and digital elements, offering operators unprecedented branding and customization options while eliminating the need for dedicated studio spaces. With 24/7 scheduled action and rotating hosts, Hybrid Dealer keeps players engaged with immersive gaming experiences.







About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.







Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at



www.inseinc.com



.









Responsible Gaming











Online Casino apps & websites available in MI, NJ, PA, WV and ON only.







Must be 21+. See Caesars.com/sportsbook-and-casino and CaesarsPalaceOnline.com, for full terms. Void where prohibited.





Know When To Stop Before You Start



®



. Gambling Problem? MI, NJ, WV, PA (Affiliated with Harrah's Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or WV: Visit 1800gambler.net; ON: Visit connexontario.ca or call 1-866-531-2600 or text CONNEX to 247247. Accruing Caesars Rewards credits is currently not available in Ontario when using Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, Caesars Palace Online Casino, and Horseshoe Online Casino. ©2025, Caesars Entertainment







Inspired Contacts



:





For Investors:





IR@inseinc.com





+1 646 277-1285





For Press and Sales:







inspiredsales@inseinc.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74db3fc8-957a-4cf6-bee5-f1dc03751090





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.