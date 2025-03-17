INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT Earnings Results: $INSE Reports Quarterly Earnings

INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT ($INSE) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported earnings of $2.33 per share, beating estimates of $0.25 by $2.08. The company also reported revenue of $83,000,000, beating estimates of $82,305,840 by $694,160.
INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPTION MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 323,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,994,210
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC removed 309,997 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,805,472
- HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC. removed 259,537 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,348,809
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 217,070 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,964,483
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 178,965 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,659,005
- SAMJO MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 175,962 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,592,456
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 150,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,357,500
INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INSE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $INSE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 03/14/2025
- David Bain from New Street set a target price of $21.0 on 03/14/2025
- Barry Jonas from Truist Financial set a target price of $19.0 on 03/14/2025
