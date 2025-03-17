INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT Earnings Results: $INSE Reports Quarterly Earnings

INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT ($INSE) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported earnings of $2.33 per share, beating estimates of $0.25 by $2.08. The company also reported revenue of $83,000,000, beating estimates of $82,305,840 by $694,160.

INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INSE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $INSE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 David Bain from New Street set a target price of $21.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Financial set a target price of $19.0 on 03/14/2025

