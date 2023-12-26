Inspired Entertainment CFO Stewart Baker Resigns; Marilyn Jentzen Named Interim Replacement

(RTTNews) - Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE), a gaming technology company, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Marilyn Jentzen as its interim chief financial officer and principal accounting officer. She will be replacing the outgoing CFO Stewart Baker who resigned on December 20.

Jentzen has more than three decades of financial and accounting experience and most recently served as the Founder and CEO of Innovative Impact Consulting.

The company is on the look out for a permanent finance chief.

On Friday, Inspired Entertainment shares closed at $9.44, up 3.62% on the Nasdaq.

