Inspired Entertainment appoints James Richardson as CFO, CAO

Inspired Entertainment (INSE) announced that it has appointed James Richardson as CFO and CAO, commencing January 1, 2025. Richardson joins Inspired from Manchester Airports Group, where he most recently served as group commercial finance director and finance director, overseeing financial operations for London Stansted and East Midlands airports.

