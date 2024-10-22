Inspire Veterinary to sell 10M shares at 25c in registered direct offering

Inspire Veterinary (IVP) Partners has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors, providing for the purchase and sale of 10,000,000 million shares of Class A common stock in a registered direct offering, at a price per share of $0.25. The offering is expected to close on or about October 23, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is acting as sole placement agent in connection with this offering. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $2.5 million, prior to deducting placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by Inspire. Inspire intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital, general corporate purposes, strategic investments, and any additional future acquisition.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IVP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.