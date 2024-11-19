Inspire Veterinary Partners Reports Narrower Y/Y Loss Amid Revenue Dip

Shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. IVP have lost 9.6% since the company reported its earnings for the third quarter of 2024. This compares unfavorably with the S&P 500 index’s 2% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 31.5% against the S&P 500’s 0.8% rise.

Q3 Revenue & Earnings Performance

Inspire Veterinary Partners reported total revenues of $4 million for the third quarter of 2024, a 1.7% decrease from $4.1 million in the prior-year period. Service revenues rose 1% year over year to $2.9 million, while product revenues declined 9% to $1.1 million.

The company incurred a third-quarter 2024 net loss of $3.5 million or 38 cents per share, 56% narrower than the $7.9 million loss or $1.86 per share reported in the prior-year quarter. The year-ago figure included $4.1-million non-cash charges related to convertible instruments. The improvement was driven by reduced general and administrative (G&A) expenses, and the absence of one-time charges, such as the beneficial conversion feature recorded in the prior period. G&A expenses decreased 16% year over year to $3 million due to reduced payroll costs and the termination of consulting agreements.

Key Business Metrics

Service revenue growth was partly driven by the acquisition of Valley Veterinary in late 2023, showcasing the company's strategy of leveraging acquisitions to expand its portfolio. However, product revenue declines were attributed to reduced customer purchases per visit. Despite a challenging operating environment, the company streamlined operations, achieving cost reductions that improved its bottom-line performance.

Additionally, the gross margin for services was stable, supported by 1% year-over-year growth in service revenues. However, higher operating expenses, including increased service and product revenues, partially offset profitability gains.

Management Commentary

Kimball Carr, CEO of Inspire Veterinary Partners, highlighted ongoing efforts to improve profitability through operational efficiencies and acquisitions. Carr expressed optimism about opportunities, citing the company’s ability to integrate new veterinary hospitals and expand its service offerings. The company has been focused on enhancing its platform to create long-term value for stakeholders.

Guidance & Outlook

Management emphasized the importance of acquisitions in driving growth. The integration of acquired hospitals and the realization of synergies will be critical for achieving revenue and profit targets. Rising costs in staffing and operations, however, present ongoing risks.

Other Developments

In the third quarter of 2024, Inspire Veterinary Partners completed the divestiture of Kauai Veterinary Clinic for $467,049. This strategic move reflects the company’s efforts to optimize its portfolio and focus on more profitable operations. In October 2024, Inspire Veterinary Partners raised $2.5 million through a direct offering, improving its liquidity. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.68 million, which increased following the offering.

