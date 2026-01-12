Inspire Q4 Prel. Revenue Rises 12%, Sees Double-Digit Growth In 2026; Names Matt Osberg CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported preliminary revenue results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 and issued its initial revenue outlook for fiscal 2026. The company also announced the appointment of Matt Osberg as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of $268.9 million to $269.1 million, an increase of about 12% from the same period a year earlier. Full-year 2025 revenue is anticipated to be between $911.8 million and $912.0 million, up roughly 14% from 2024.

For fiscal 2026, the company sees revenue of $1.003 billion to $1.013 billion, implying year-on-year growth of 10% to 11%.

In August last year, the company had announced the resignation of former chief financial officer Rick Buchholz, who left the company to pursue other professional opportunities.

Osberg brings more than 20 years of experience in global financial leadership, corporate governance, and strategic transformation. He most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Apogee Enterprises.

Inspire shares rose more than 2% in pre-market trading after closing Friday at $98.38, up 3.82%.

