Inspire Medical upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA

BofA upgraded Inspire Medical (INSP) to Buy from Neutral with a $255 price target
- Inspire Medical authorizes $75M accelerated share repurchase program
- Inspire Medical price target raised to $260 from $255 at Piper Sandler
- Inspire Medical price target raised to $252 from $240 at Baird
- Inspire Medical price target raised to $198 from $187 at Wells Fargo
- Inspire Medical Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Raises Outlook
