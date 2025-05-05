Inspire Medical Systems Swings To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) Monday reported first-quarter net income of $3.0 million or $0.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.0 million $0.34 per share in the same period last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $201.3 million from $164.0 million in the same period last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company now expects earnings per share of $2.20 to $2.30, compared to the prior guidance of $2.10 to $2.20 per share. The company continues to expect full year revenue guidance of $940 million to $955 million.

The company is maintaining its full year 2025 gross margin guidance of 84% to 86%.

"We are very proud of our performance in the first quarter which included strong revenue growth and continued progress on profitability. We achieved a tremendous milestone with over 100,000 patients receiving Inspire therapy and we are still just getting started in growing awareness and adoption," said Tim Herbert, Chairman and CEO of Inspire Medical Systems. "We are now ready to launch the Inspire V system and look forward to initiating the full launch this month in the U.S."

