Markets
INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Swings To Loss In Q1, Updates FY26 Outlook

May 04, 2026 — 05:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported first-quarter results with revenue rising slightly from last year, though the company swung to a net loss amid higher expenses.

The company posted a net loss of $11.3 million, or $0.39 per share, compared with net income of $3.0 million, or $0.10 per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased to $204.6 million from $201.3 million in the same period last year, reflecting continued demand for its sleep apnea treatment solutions.

For fiscal 2026, Inspire Medical expects revenue in the range of $825 million to $875 million, representing a 4 percent to 10 percent decline compared to 2025. The company also projects an adjusted operating margin of 2 percent to 4 percent and EPS between $0.07 and $0.62, with adjusted EPS expected in the range of $0.75 to $1.25.

INSP is currently trading after hours at $47.08, down $7.76 or 14.15 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.