Inspire Medical Systems Q4 Loss Widens, But Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) reported that its net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 widened to $9.1 million or $0.38 per share, from $4.8 million or $0.22 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

INSP closed Tuesday regular trading at $78.53, down $1.22 or 1.53 percent. But, in the after-hours, the stock gained $6.47 or 8.24 percent.

Revenue was $26.9 million, a 62% increase from $16.6 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter.

U.S. revenue for the quarter was $24.9 million, an increase of 68% over the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter European revenue was $2.0 million, an increase of 14% over the fourth quarter of 2018.

Inspire expects full year 2020 revenue to be in the range of $115 million to $119 million, representing growth of about 40% to 45% over full year 2019 revenue of $82.1 million. Analysts expect revenue of $108.8 million for 2020.

