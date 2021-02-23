Markets
Inspire Medical Systems Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $7.5 million or $0.28 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $9.1 million or $0.38 per share.

Revenues were $46.0 million, a 71% increase from $26.9 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated loss of $0.48 per share on revenues of $41.07 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to full year 2021, Inspire expects revenues of $183 million to $188 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $171.65 million.

