Inspire Medical Systems Q3 Results Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) Monday reported third-quarter net loss of $10.4 million or $0.39 per share, up from $8.2 million or $0.34 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter surged 72% to $35.8 million from $20.9 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $0.72 per share on revenues of $22.75 million.

Looking forward to full year 2020, the company now expects revenues of $110 million to $112 million, up from prior guidance of $88 million to $92 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $90.19 million.

INSP closed Monday's trading at $121.75, up $2.32 or 1.94%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $12.25 or 10.06% in the after-hours trading.

