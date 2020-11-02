Markets
INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Q3 Results Beat Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) Monday reported third-quarter net loss of $10.4 million or $0.39 per share, up from $8.2 million or $0.34 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter surged 72% to $35.8 million from $20.9 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $0.72 per share on revenues of $22.75 million.

Looking forward to full year 2020, the company now expects revenues of $110 million to $112 million, up from prior guidance of $88 million to $92 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $90.19 million.

INSP closed Monday's trading at $121.75, up $2.32 or 1.94%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $12.25 or 10.06% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INSP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular