Inspire Medical Systems Plunges On Q1 Results; Lowers FY26 Guidance; Expects Revenue Growth In 2027

(RTTNews) - Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP), a medical technology company, are down over 20% in the premarket following the firm's first-quarter financial results, which showed it incurred a net loss. In addition, the firm has lowered its full-year 2026 guidance, mainly driven by reimbursement and CPT coding disruptions affecting its Inspire V system.

Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems focuses on the development and commercialisation of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea(OSA).

Its core product is the Inspire system, an implantable neurostimulation therapy used to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea, with Inspire V as its latest generation version.

First Quarter Results

For the first quarter of 2026, the firm incurred a net loss of $11.29 million, or $ 0.39 per share, compared to net income of $2.99 million, or $0.10 per share, in the prior year.

Adjusted net earnings were $2.85 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to $2.99 million or $0.10 per share, in the prior year.

First quarter revenue increased 1.6% to $204.58 million from $201.32 million in the prior year.

As of March 31, 2026, the firm's cash, cash equivalents, and investments decreased to $399.7 million, which is $4.9 million below the December 31, 2025, cash balance.

Current Challenge and 2026 Revised Guidance

The firm noted that the CPT code used for approximately 10,000 Inspire V cases in 2025 is no longer available for Medicare reimbursement, requiring physicians, centres, and our team to navigate coding alternatives during the quarter. Tim Herbert, Chairman and CEO of Inspire Medical Systems, said: "We expect the challenges caused by this uncertainty to persist through the balance of 2026."

Considering the current scenario and looking ahead to 2026, the firm lowered revenue guidance to $825 million to $875 million from the previously expected $950 million to $1.0 billion, representing a 4% to 10% decline from 2025.

Additionally, the company now expects annual adjusted operating margin to be in the range of 2% to 4%, down from its earlier viewed range of 6% to 8%.

Diluted EPS is now expected in the range of $0.07 to $0.62, lower than the earlier projected range of $1.23 to $1.81.

And adjusted diluted EPS is lowered to $0.75 to $1.25, from the earlier projected range of $1.85 to $2.35.

Tim Herbert also added, "These challenges are temporary," and "We expect to return to revenue growth in 2027 by leveraging the strength of the positive clinical outcomes of the Inspire V system."

INSP has traded between $48.30 and $163.35 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $54.84, down 3.28%.

In the pre-market, INSP is currently down 22.44% at $42.51.

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