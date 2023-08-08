Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $261.34, changing hands as low as $252.14 per share. Inspire Medical Systems Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INSP's low point in its 52 week range is $159.615 per share, with $330 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $252.00.
