Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Price Target Increased by 10.23% to 258.13

The average one-year price target for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) has been revised to 258.13 / share. This is an increase of 10.23% from the prior estimate of 234.17 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 188.87 to a high of 294.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.58% from the latest reported closing price of 184.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 874 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspire Medical Systems. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSP is 0.35%, a decrease of 16.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.85% to 37,723K shares. The put/call ratio of INSP is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,430K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing an increase of 31.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 79.89% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,230K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 98.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 2,229.04% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,097K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares, representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 0.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 910K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 36.21% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 855K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing an increase of 50.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 103.74% over the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.