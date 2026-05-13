Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Price Target Decreased by 17.14% to 72.73

The average one-year price target for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) has been revised to $72.73 / share. This is a decrease of 17.14% from the prior estimate of $87.77 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.69% from the latest reported closing price of $41.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspire Medical Systems. This is an decrease of 321 owner(s) or 48.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSP is 0.05%, an increase of 74.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.96% to 37,059K shares. The put/call ratio of INSP is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,211K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,637K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,506K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares , representing an increase of 30.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 49.47% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,267K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,212K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing an increase of 70.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 307.75% over the last quarter.

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