Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Insiders Have Been Selling

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Inspire Medical Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Jerry Griffin, for US$3.3m worth of shares, at about US$116 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$238). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of Jerry Griffin's holding. Jerry Griffin was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:INSP Insider Trading Volume April 28th 2021

Does Inspire Medical Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Inspire Medical Systems insiders own 2.3% of the company, currently worth about US$155m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Inspire Medical Systems Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Inspire Medical Systems insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Inspire Medical Systems. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Inspire Medical Systems.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

