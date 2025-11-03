Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $9.93 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $18.49 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.22 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $224.50 million from $203.19 million last year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.93 Mln. vs. $18.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $224.50 Mln vs. $203.19 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.90 - $1.00 Full year revenue guidance: $900 - $910 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.