Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $136.09 million, or $4.66 per share. This compares with $35.22 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48.10 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $269.07 million from $239.71 million last year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $136.09 Mln. vs. $35.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.66 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $269.07 Mln vs. $239.71 Mln last year.

Full Year 2026 Outlook adjusted net income per diluted share = $1.85 to $2.35 revenue = $950 million to $1.0 billion

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.