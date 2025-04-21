Inspire Medical Systems Appoints Dr. Paul T. Hoff and Dr. Ruchir P. Patel as Vice Presidents and Senior Medical Directors

Inspire Medical Systems appoints Dr. Paul Hoff and Dr. Ruchir Patel as Vice President, Senior Medical Directors to enhance OSA treatment.

Quiver AI Summary

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. announced the appointment of two prominent sleep medicine experts, Dr. Paul T. Hoff and Dr. Ruchir P. Patel, to Vice President, Senior Medical Director positions, effective April 21 and June 2, 2025, respectively. Both physicians bring extensive experience in treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and are recognized leaders in their fields. Dr. Hoff, an otolaryngologist with over 25 years of clinical practice, has been involved in leadership roles in various medical societies, while Dr. Patel, a sleep medicine specialist, founded a prominent institute and has contributed significantly to research in the field. They will focus on medical education, training, and advancing Inspire’s innovative therapy for OSA, while maintaining their independent clinical practices. Inspire aims to enhance patient outcomes through its FDA-approved neurostimulation technology.

Potential Positives

Potential Negatives

FAQ

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INSP Insider Trading Activity

$INSP insiders have traded $INSP stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDY BAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 29,531 shares for an estimated $5,428,261 .

. JOHN RONDONI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,631 shares for an estimated $2,220,063.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$INSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $INSP stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$INSP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INSP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/20/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $INSP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INSP forecast page.

$INSP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INSP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $INSP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $252.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $260.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 David Rescott from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $252.0 on 11/05/2024

Full Release



MINNEAPOLIS, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that two leading physicians in the field of sleep medicine and sleep surgery, Paul T. Hoff, M.D., M.S., an otolaryngologist, and Ruchir P. Patel, M.D., F.A.C.P., a sleep medicine specialist, will join Inspire in Vice President, Senior Medical Director roles, effective April 21 and June 2 respectively.





“Dr. Hoff and Dr. Patel are widely regarded as experts and thought leaders in their respective fields, and we are excited to bring their expertise and passion to the Inspire team. Dr. Hoff and Dr. Patel are both highly experienced in treating sleep apnea patients including extensive work with Inspire therapy. They will play key roles in guiding Inspire’s medical education, training and future technology developments to drive continued adoption of Inspire therapy,” said Tim Herbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire.





Dr. Hoff received his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the University of Michigan Medical School with honors and completed his residency at Michigan. Upon completion of his training, he joined Michigan Otolaryngology Surgery Associates as a comprehensive otolaryngologist with a special interest in sleep apnea. He joined the faculty at the University of Michigan in 2014, where he is currently an Associate Professor.





Dr. Hoff has been involved in leadership positions during his career both regionally as President of the Michigan Otolaryngology Society and internationally as President of the International Surgical Sleep Society (ISSS) and has been in clinical practice for over 25 years.





“I am very honored to join Inspire. My career has focused on driving innovation and improved outcomes for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, a vision shared by the leadership and team members at Inspire. I look forward to bringing my experience in the field of sleep surgery to help guide Inspire in their mission of serving the many patients with untreated OSA,” said Dr. Hoff.





Dr. Patel earned his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, followed by a residency in Internal Medicine at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Dr. Patel then completed a fellowship in Sleep Disorders Medicine at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.





Dr. Patel founded The Insomnia and Sleep Institute of Arizona, a leading practice dedicated to evidence-based approaches to treat sleep disorders. He has served as a principal investigator in multiple clinical trials in sleep medicine and neuromodulation and is a published researcher in the field of hypoglossal nerve stimulation. Dr. Patel is a highly sought after lecturer on the topics of precision sleep medicine and neuromodulation and has been in clinical practice for over 15 years.





“Inspire has redefined what’s possible in sleep medicine, and I’m truly honored and excited to be able to contribute to a future where technology and compassionate care come together to transform lives on a global scale,” said Dr. Patel.





Both Dr. Hoff and Dr. Patel will maintain their clinical practices independent from Inspire.







About Inspire Medical Systems







Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA, EU MDR, and PDMA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.





For additional information about Inspire, please visit



www.inspiresleep.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the factors identified under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



and the Investors page of our website at



www.inspiresleep.com



. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.







Investor and Media Contact







Ezgi Yagci





Vice President, Investor Relations







ezgiyagci@inspiresleep.com







617-549-2443



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.