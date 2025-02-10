INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEM Earnings Results: $INSP Reports Quarterly Earnings

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEM ($INSP) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $1.15 per share, beating estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The company also reported revenue of $239,720,000, missing estimates of $241,744,804 by $-2,024,804.

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEM Insider Trading Activity

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEM insiders have traded $INSP stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDY BAN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 21,000 shares for an estimated $4,032,945 .

. JOHN RONDONI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 13,792 shares for an estimated $2,652,009 .

. SHAWN MCCORMICK sold 800 shares for an estimated $176,000

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEM stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEM Government Contracts

We have seen $3,654,390 of award payments to $INSP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

