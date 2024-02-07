Inspire Medical Stock Tanks 8%

(RTTNews) - Stock of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) tumbled 8 percent on Wednesday morning, despite no corporate-specific news to influence the stock.

Currently, Inspire's stock is slipping 8.05 percent, to $207.37 over the previous close of $226, on a volume of 455,931.

The company's stock traded between $123.27 and $330 in the past 52 weeks on the New York Stock Exchange.

