Inspire Medical raises FY24 EPS view to $1.20-$1.40 from 60c-80c

Consensus 75c. Raises FY24 revenue view to $793M-$798M from $788M-$798M, consensus $795.23M. The company said, “Inspire is increasing its full year 2024 revenue guidance to between $793 million to $798 million, which represents growth of 27% to 28% over full year 2023 revenue of $624.8 million. This compares to prior revenue guidance of $788 million to $798 million. The company is maintaining its full year 2024 gross margin guidance of 83% to 85%. Inspire is increasing diluted net income per share guidance for the full year 2024 to between $1.20 to $1.40, excluding the impact of any share repurchases that may be effected during the year. This compares to the prior guidance of $0.60 to $0.80 per share. Inspire is also maintaining its guidance relating to the opening of new U.S. medical centers of 52 to 56 per quarter, as well as its guidance of 12 to 14 new U.S. territories for the fourth quarter of 2024.”

