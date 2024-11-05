News & Insights

Inspire Medical price target raised to $252 from $240 at Baird

November 05, 2024 — 06:54 am EST

Baird analyst David Rescott raised the firm’s price target on Inspire Medical (INSP) to $252 from $240 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they remain a best-in-class idea after the company delivered another revenue/EPS beat/raise with +33% revenue growth, 7% OM, and confirmed FY25 CNS revenue growth estimates.

